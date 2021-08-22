Man, 28, charged with raping 52-year-old woman in Toa Payoh toilet

A 28-year-old man who allegedly raped a 52-year-old woman in a toilet in Toa Payoh was charged yesterday.

Chew Kee Hock was charged with one count of aggravated rape.

The alleged incident happened in a toilet on the fifth floor of a building in Toa Payoh between 8.45pm and 9.05pm on Thursday.

Chew is said to have forced the woman to perform a sex act on him, and is alleged to have also hit her head against a basin in order to rape her.

Amendments to the Penal Code last year expanded the definition of rape to include oral and anal penetration without consent.

In a statement on Friday, the police said they were alerted to an incident at about 9.35pm, and found that a woman had "suffered minor injuries".

The assailant had fled the scene, but the police were able to arrest him in a residential unit in Ang Mo Kio within 10 hours.

Chew, who was not represented, indicated yesterday that he intends to plead guilty.

He has been remanded for further investigation and is expected to be back in court on Aug 27 for another mention of his case.

If convicted of aggravated rape, he could be jailed for up to 20 years and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.