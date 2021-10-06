Man, 23, arrested for alleged money laundering via love scam

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Oct 4) for his suspected involvement in money laundering through a love scam, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

In January last year, the statement said, the police received a report from a woman claiming to be the victim of a love scam.

The woman alleged that she had befriended a man online, who claimed to be a doctor from the United States planning on moving to Singapore.

As part of this move, the doctor told her that he would be sending her parcels with his belongings.

While waiting for the parcels, the woman began to receive phone calls from unknown individuals.

They told her that the parcels were being held back in Malaysia and that money was needed for the parcels to be released.

This led to the woman transferring $15,000 to the man's bank account.

The 23-year-old will be charged in court on Thursday with two counts of benefiting from criminal conduct - in this case, using money from scams.

If proven guilty, he can face imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to half a million, or both.

This report of a love scam comes just three weeks after a major love scam syndicate was busted in a transnational police collaboration.

The syndicate was based in Selangor and scammed seven people in Singapore, with $37,000 lost in the costliest scam.

Police said it takes a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams and that all perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

To protect themselves against scams, readers may visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Information about scams can also be reported via the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or at the website.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.