Man, 22, arrested for murder after woman found dead in Choa Chu Kang

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A 22-year-old man was arrested for murder and was subsequently taken to the National University Hospital.

SINGAPORE – A man was arrested for murder after a woman he knew was found dead at an HDB lift lobby in Choa Chu Kang.

The police said on May 27 that they received a call for assistance at Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2 on May 26 at about 8.55pm.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman lying motionless at the 12th-floor lift lobby.

The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for murder and was subsequently taken to the National University Hospital.

A resident of the block told The Straits Times on May 26 that she had heard a loud noise coming from the foot of the block, and when she looked down, she saw a man lying under a dustbin on the ground floor.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman who died and the man were known to each other, the police said. Investigations are ongoing.