Man, 21, charged over Geylang hit-and-run, allegedly drove without a licence

SINGAPORE – A motorist who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident in Geylang, which left two pedestrians injured on March 23, is said to have driven a car without a licence that day.

On March 25, Zachary Chin Jia Le, 21, was handed seven charges for offences, including causing grievous hurt to two pedestrians while driving a car without due care and attention.

Details about the pedestrians’ injuries were not disclosed in court documents, which stated that Chin had been previously convicted for traffic offences.

In June 2022, he was convicted of one count each of driving without a valid licence and doing so without due care and attention. Court documents did not disclose the outcome of the case.

In his current case, Chin is accused of driving a car without a licence and without its unnamed owner’s consent along Sims Avenue towards Sims Avenue East shortly before midnight on March 23.

He allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout ahead, causing the car to hit a 51-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman as they were crossing the road.

Chin is said to have failed to stop after the accident to help them. Instead, he allegedly drove away.

The police said on March 25 that Traffic Police officers established the driver’s identity based on inquiries and video footage from police cameras and a witness.

Officers arrested Chin on March 24.

Police had earlier told The Straits Times that the two pedestrians were conscious when they were taken to hospital.

A video recording of the accident posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows a car ramming into two pedestrians crossing the road.

The pedestrians are flung into the air upon impact before hitting the ground. The footage – captured by another car’s dashboard camera – shows the car slowing down a little before driving off.

Chin’s case has been adjourned to April 30.

For causing grievous hurt to others by driving a car without due care and attention, an offender can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $10,000.

For driving without a licence, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to six years and fined up to $20,000.