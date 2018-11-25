Man, 20, arrested for drink driving after car flips onto side in Bras Basah Road accident

SINGAPORE - A 20-year-old was arrested for drink driving after his car flipped onto its side in an accident on Bras Basah Road on Sunday morning (Nov 25).

The police said that they were alerted at 6.21am to the accident along Bras Basah Road near Raffles Boulevard.

Three passengers, all aged 21, were taken conscious to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about around 6.25am.

Police have arrested the car driver, a 20-year-old man, for drink driving.