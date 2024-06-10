Male teacher charged over child abuse material allegedly in his possession

SINGAPORE – A male teacher was charged in a district court on June 10 with possession of child abuse materials, as well as with having thousands of obscene materials in 2023.

Besides the two charges, Eugene Quake, 40, was also charged with making obscene films and failing to provide the police with log-in credentials to an iPhone and a MacBook.

He has been suspended since March 2023, and is no longer teaching in any school, the Ministry of Education told The Straits Times.

A ministry spokesperson added: “(We take) a serious view of staff misconduct and will take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service.”

Quake allegedly made 23 obscene films between June and November 2019 at a unit at Lakeholmz condominium in Corporation Road, near Boon Lay.

He is said to have had 10 child abuse materials and nearly 3,800 obscene materials in his possession in the same unit on March 15, 2023.

Quake is also accused of failing to provide the police with the log-in credentials to the iPhone and Macbook that day.

He is expected to plead guilty on July 22.

Those convicted of being in possession of child abuse materials can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned. Those found guilty of being in possession of obscene materials can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $20,000.