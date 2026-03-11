Straitstimes.com header logo

Teacher allegedly used mobile phone to commit voyeurism involving 6 female colleagues

The 53-year-old man was handed 11 charges, including nine counts of voyeurism.

SINGAPORE – A teacher at a local school allegedly used his mobile phone to repeatedly commit voyeurism involving six of his female colleagues at their workplace.

On March 10, the 53-year-old man was handed 11 charges, including nine counts of voyeurism.

He is accused of committing the offences between 2021 and 2023.

The man’s name and details about the school cannot be disclosed due to a gag order to protect the women’s identities.

The man had allegedly used a mobile phone to observe some of women’s buttocks without their consent.

According to court documents, he is also accused of using the device to record the “buttocks area” of two of the women.

The man also allegedly had images of the buttocks of three unknown women in his possession between January 2021 and December 2023.

He is also accused of having 174 obscene video files in his possession.

It was not disclosed how his alleged offences came to light.

The man’s case will be mentioned again in court in April.

Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

