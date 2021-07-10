Male teacher allegedly molested boy multiple times in Singapore primary school

SINGAPORE - A primary school teacher appeared in a district court on Friday (July 9)accused of molesting a boy at his workplace multiple times in 2017 and 2018.

The 42-year-old Singaporean was handed five molestation charges in total.

Details about the teacher, the boy and the school cannot be revealed due to a gag order.

In a statement to The Straits Times, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said the man has been suspended from duty since November 2018 when the police investigation started.

He is said to have first targeted the boy, who was then around 10 to 11 years old, in the school some time in late 2017.

According to court documents, the man allegedly touched the child's private parts over his shorts.

He is accused of committing a similar act on the boy four more times between March and October 2018.

The ministry added in its statement: "MOE takes a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service."

The man was offered bail of $15,000 on Friday and his case has been adjourned to Aug 5.

For each count of molesting a child below 14 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to five years, fined or caned, or with any combination of such punishments.