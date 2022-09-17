Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Aljunied, driver arrested

SINGAPORE - A 52-year-old male pedestrian died on Saturday morning after he was hit by a car at the junction of Aljunied Road and Sims Avenue.

The driver, an 86-year-old man, has been arrested for careless driving causing death, the police said on Saturday.

The victim was found motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 6.40am and that investigations are ongoing.

A Facebook video posted on Saturday showed a black police tent along Aljunied Road, with some members of the public standing at a road divider, accompanied by police officers. It is not known whether they are the deceased's family members.