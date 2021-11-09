Male dance instructor allegedly molested 2 boys in different primary schools

SINGAPORE - A male dance instructor allegedly molested two 10-year-old boys in different primary schools on separate occasions.

The Singaporean man, now 41, is accused of five counts of molestation committed between 2016 and last year.

He allegedly targeted one boy twice and the other child three times.

The man's identity, as well as details about the schools and the boys, cannot be disclosed because of a gag order.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times on Monday (Nov 8), the Ministry of Education (MOE) said that the man has since been deregistered from its registry of instructors and is no longer engaged by any school.

Its spokesman said: "MOE is committed to providing a safe learning environment for students.

"MOE takes a serious view of instructors whose conduct compromises the safety and well-being of our students and will not hesitate to take firm action against them, including immediate termination of their services and permanent debarment from providing their services in schools."

The man is said to have molested one of the boys twice in a primary school in 2016.

He is accused of molesting the second child in another primary school in 2019 and last year.

On Feb 3 last year, the man allegedly targeted this second boy in a school bus travelling from the school.

He is expected to plead guilty to his offences on Dec 13.

For each count of molesting a child below 14, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned.