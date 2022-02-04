Malaysian who delivered bag of heroin given death penalty, S'porean recipient gets life term

SINGAPORE - A Malaysian who rode his motorcycle into Singapore to deliver a bag containing more than 900g of a powdery substance has been sentenced to death for drug trafficking.

The four bundles inside the bag Kishor Kumar Raguan brought in were later analysed to contain 36.05g of heroin.

The law provides for the death penalty if the amount of heroin trafficked is more than 15g.

Singaporean Pung Ah Kiang, 61, who received the bag from Kishor, was sentenced to life imprisonment for possessing the drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

In written grounds released on Friday (Feb 4), High Court Justice Audrey Lim said she found that both Kishor and Pung knew that the bundles contained heroin.

In rejecting Kishor's defence that he believed the bag contained "stones", the judge said the 41-year-old, who was involved in drug activities, had failed to show that he genuinely believed the bundles contained something innocuous.

She found that Kishor was told that the items to be delivered were "kallu", which he knew referred to heroin.

Justice Lim also rejected Pung's claim that he did not know what was in the bag and that he was merely keeping it temporarily for his brother-in-law.

She imposed life imprisonment on Pung as he was certified by the prosecution to have substantively assisted the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in disrupting drug trafficking activities.

"As the prosecution did not issue Kishor with a certificate of substantive assistance... I passed the mandatory death sentence on him," said the judge.

Kishor had brought the bag containing the bundles of drugs into Singapore on July 29, 2016, and delivered it to Pung near his Paya Lebar condominium.

Pung was arrested by CNB officers as he was walking back to his condominium. He was then escorted to his home, where more drugs were found.

Kishor's DNA was found on the bundles he delivered to Pung.

The prosecution contended that Kishor knew he was delivering "kallu" - a street name for heroin - and was told to collect $6,000 from Pung.

The prosecution said Kishor was no stranger to illegal drugs as he had acted as a middleman for drug transactions.