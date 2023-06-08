Malaysian nabbed for alleged role in syndicate that made illegal recordings in MBS casino

SINGAPORE – A Malaysian man who was allegedly part of a syndicate that used a prohibited device to make illegal recordings in a Singapore casino was arrested in Malaysia on Thursday.

The 45-year-old was arrested by Malaysian police after a warrant of arrest was issued by the State Courts in Singapore, said the police in a statement on Thursday. He was handed over to police here on the same day.

The alleged syndicate member was wanted in connection to a case that police here begun investigating in December 2022.

The Straits Times had reported in February that the members of the syndicate had allegedly conspired to use a mobile phone to record cards being dealt during a game of baccarat at the Marina Bay Sands casino.

Two other men, a 27-year-old Taiwanese and a 35-year-old Malaysian, have since been charged in court for their involvement in the syndicate. The police also seized casino chips worth more than $700,000, a mobile phone and cash during the investigation.

The 45-year-old Malaysian will also be charged in court on Friday under the Casino Control Act.

Under the Act, a person who uses a device to count or record cards being dealt out in the course of gaming in a casino can be jailed for up to seven years, fined up to $150,000, or both.