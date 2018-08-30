Malaysian man dies after motorbike accident on AYE near Jalan Boon Lay exit

The Straits Times understands that the victim was Mr Subramaniam P. Kolandoi, 51.
SINGAPORE - A 51-year-old Malaysian man died after a motorcycle accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards the Marina Coastal Expressway near Jalan Boon Lay exit on Thursday morning (Aug 30).

His 48-year-old wife, who was riding pillion, fractured her arm in the accident, which involved another motorcycle.

The Straits Times understands that the victim was Mr Subramaniam P. Kolandoi.

A video circulating on social media shows what is likely to be his body, lying motionless on the ground with a coat across it, a few metres away from a red motorbike on its side.

In the distance, four men are crowded around another body on the ground.

A police spokesman said the woman pillion rider and the other motorcyclist, a 49-year-old Malaysian man, were both conscious when conveyed to the National University Hospital. ST understands the 49-year-old was riding alone and suffered abrasions.

Police investigations are ongoing.

