Malaysian jailed after giving another man his boarding pass at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE - An unemployed Malaysian agreed to hand over a boarding pass in his name to another man to enable the latter to fly to Germany, in exchange for money.

The other person, who is from Sri Lanka, wanted to go to Berlin for better job opportunities.

The pair met in Changi Airport - after flying in from Kuala Lumpur and Colombo separately on Feb 10 - and the exchange was done in a toilet.

On Thursday (March 24), the Malaysian man Thasrathan Jegatheson, 49, pleaded guilty to a cheating charge in court and was sentenced to four months' jail.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En told the court that 26-year-old Mohanathas Kaniyamuthan engaged a human trafficking syndicate in January this year, with his family paying about $13,300.

In February, Thasrathan received a call from a man named Raja, a passenger he met while working as a flight attendant for Malaysia Airlines, asking if he wanted to participate in the arrangement.

Although Thasrathan knew the job, which would see him get paid over RM3,000 (S$965) and an opportunity to spend two days in Bangkok, was illegal, he agreed, due to his financial circumstances.

Thasrathan gave Raja details which included his passport number, Malaysian identity number and passport serial code.

He was asked to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and pass the result to Mohanathas.

After an earlier attempt to execute the plan was cancelled due to an invalid PCR test, Thasrathan took a Scoot flight from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore on Feb 10.

The same day, Mohanathas boarded a flight from Colombo, Sri Lanka, that transited in Singapore.

While he used his own passport for this flight, he was instructed to collect the boarding pass and other travel documents from Thasrathan in Singapore in exchange for US$1,000 (S$1,360) cash, and then use a forged passport in Thasrathan's name to travel to Berlin.

The pair was told how the other man looks like and not to communicate by speech, only by gestures.

They met at Transfer Area B of Changi Airport and made the exchange of documents and money while in adjoining cubicles in the toilet.