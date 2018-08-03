Malaysian jailed 10 months for helping Sri Lankans get fake Malaysia passports: ICA

SINGAPORE - A 42-year-old Malaysian was jailed for 10 months on Wednesday (Aug 1) for helping four Sri Lankans obtain forged Malaysia passports.

The exchange on Dec 27 took place in a toilet at Changi Airport Terminal 1, where Jagathes Kumar Koil Pillai handed the Sri Lankans passports and boarding passes for their journey to Italy, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority in a statement on Thursday (Aug 2).

Jagathes then returned to Malaysia but was arrested on July 3 in Kuala Lumpur with the help of the Singapore Police Force and Royal Malaysian Police.

The four Sri Lankans - aged between 19 and 37 - were arrested by ICA officers and subsequently jailed for eight months on Jan 12.

They had planned to seek refuge in Italy or Switzerland, and paid a Sri Lankan agent between 1,000,000 Sri Lanka rupees (S$8,500) and 3,000,000 Sri Lanka rupees to arrange the trip.

The passports had their photographs but the particulars did not belong to them.

Those knowingly in possession of a false foreign travel document may be jailed for up to 10 years.