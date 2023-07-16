Maids face significant stress from juggling multiple responsibilities: Observers

SINGAPORE - When Indonesian national Suyati, 42, moved to Singapore as an 18-year-old to be a maid, she did not anticipate the amount of work involved.

Her employer’s family lived in a landed property, which made housework challenging, and Ms Suyati, who goes by one name, also had to be a caregiver for her employer’s five-year-old child with special needs.

“At the start, I struggled with language and was shocked that my employer was very strict. I couldn’t do things the way they wanted.

“I wanted to go home,” said Ms Suyati. She added that she went to bed only at 2am every day, but was expected to be up at 5am.

She was so stressed, she cried frequently and went from 48kg to 39kg in two months.

Ms Suyati, who became a migrant domestic worker before the minimum age was raised from 18 to 23 in 2004, secured a transfer to a different family five months after she started working here.

She is now with her sixth family.

A 33-year-old Filipino domestic helper, who only wished to be known as Ms Cherry, takes care of a six-year-old boy with autism.

On top of caring for a special needs child, she is also tasked with the housework at her employer’s landed property.

“It’s really stressful with the kid. Sometimes, he would bite my arms and scratch me.”

“In the past, he told me to shut up, or he would punch my face. I felt upset and blood rushed to my head, but I couldn’t do anything,” she said.

Ms Joanne Lee, director of maid agency JL Employment Services, said employers need to weigh domestic workers’ job scope carefully.

“If they have to take care of elderly or special needs children, employers can allow them to do less housework,” she said, adding that some employers also prefer younger maids whom they think have more energy.

“Young helpers could be more immature, and sometimes lack self-confidence to handle stress, especially if they aren’t prepared for it,” she said.

Observers say maids may face significant stressors from the duties they have been assigned, mismatched expectations, as well as caregiving responsibilities that they may not be equipped to handle.

Many are also supporting their families back in their home countries, who depend on the money they send.

Zin Mar Nwe, a Myanmar national, was 17 when she arrived here on Jan 5, 2018 with a passport that claimed she was 23 years old.

Although she got along with the family she worked for, she struggled with her employer’s mother-in-law, who had travelled from India to be with the family.

The 70-year-old woman would reprimand and hit the maid when she was unhappy. When the elderly woman said she was planning to send Zin Mar Nwe back to her agent, the maid grabbed a knife and stabbed her to death.

The maid, who was paying part of her $450 monthly salary to the maid agency for the loan which allowed her to work in Singapore, was on to her third employer. Going back to the agent meant she would be sent home with an unpaid debt.

Zin Mar Nwe was sentenced to life imprisonment on July 4 for murder.