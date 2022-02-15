Maid jailed for stealing $30,000 worth of luxury bags and jewellery from employer

SINGAPORE - A maid stole $30,000 worth of luxury bags and jewellery from her employer as she needed money for her son's medical expenses.

But after she was caught and later released on court bail, Meneses Princess Joy Domingo, 28, stole again from another woman at a hostel.

On Monday (Feb 14), she was jailed for a year and two weeks after pleading guilty to one count each of theft as a servant and theft in dwelling.

A third theft charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Domingo began working for her employer here in May last year, and was tasked with taking care of the woman's young daughter and doing household chores.

She was paid $750 a month and was given enough sleep, rest and food.

In her first month of employment, she asked for more money and the employer paid her an additional $100 on top of her salary.

In July and August last year, Domingo again asked for more money, and the employer paid her an extra $200 and $300.

The employer had kept an assortment of luxury jewellery and handbags in an unlocked wardrobe.

In June last year , the employer noticed that two of her Tiffany & Co rings were missing.

She presumed that she had misplaced them within the unit and did not think much about it.

But in August last year, she discovered that several of her Chanel handbags were also missing. She then lodged a police report.

Domingo later admitted to stealing some $30,000 worth of items from the employer, including five Chanel handbags, two Tiffany & Co rings and an Hermes bracelet.

She had stolen them over at least three occasions between May and August last year when the employer was not home.