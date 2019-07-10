Maid jailed for pushing employer's young daughter, causing head injury

SINGAPORE - A six-year-old girl cut her head after her family's domestic helper pushed her against the kitchen sliding door in their Hougang flat.

The 29-year-old Myanmar national, who cannot be named because of a gag order to protect the child's identity, was jailed for five weeks on Wednesday (July 10) after pleading guilty to an assault charge.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jean Goh told the court that the girl wanted to have some sweets at around 3pm on Jan 31 and pestered the maid for them.

The woman refused to give them to her as she knew that her employer would not have agreed to the child's demands.

The DPP added: "The accused claimed that the victim insisted on having the sweets and got increasingly agitated. The victim started to grab and scratch the accused's hands while they were both in the living room.

"The accused then pushed the victim, causing her to fall backwards, and her head hit the wall. The victim started crying as she was hurt but the accused ignored her and instead went to do laundry in the kitchen."

The child followed the maid into the kitchen and angrily flung a plastic bowl onto the floor.

The Myanmar national then went to her and gave her a hard shove on her shoulders, causing the child to fall backwards and hit the sliding door, and hurt her head in the process.

Her mother happened to phone home while the maid was trying to stop the bleeding from the cut, the court heard.

The maid told the woman what had happened and the child was later rushed to hospital.

A medical report revealed she had a superficial laceration on her scalp and a bruised left elbow. The girl was given five days of medical leave and has since fully recovered.

Urging District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim to sentence the maid to about six weeks' jail, DPP Goh said that the "defenceless" girl was a "highly vulnerable" victim.

The maid, who was unrepresented, told the court that she was very sorry and regretted her actions.

For assault, she could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.