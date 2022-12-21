Jail for maid who took elderly employer’s ATM card and withdrew $6,300 in total

Shaffiq Alkhatib
Court Correspondent
Updated
23 sec ago
Published
25 min ago

SINGAPORE – A maid repeatedly took her elderly employer’s automated teller machine (ATM) card and used it to make withdrawals totalling $6,300.

When caught, Lisa Apriyanti told investigators that she remitted a portion of the money to her family in Indonesia and used the balance to settle her own expenses.

The 25-year-old, who has made no restitution, pleaded guilty to two theft charges and was sentenced to six weeks’ jail on Wednesday.

State Prosecuting Officer Augustine Arlando said Lisa started working for the 83-year-old employer on Dec 21, 2021, and was paid $700 a month.

Her duties included taking care of the woman and performing household chores in a Hougang flat.

On six occasions between Sept 11 and Oct 7 in 2022, Lisa entered her employer’s bedroom to steal the ATM card from a purse. She withdrew a total of $6,300 from several ATMs.

The victim’s 53-year-old daughter checked her mother’s bank account on Oct 10 and discovered multiple unauthorised withdrawals.

A police report was lodged and Lisa was arrested on Nov 28.

More On This Topic
Maid who stole gold jewellery from employer’s four-year-old daughter gets 5 weeks’ jail
Maid gets 17 months' jail for stealing cash, jewellery, Rolex watches from employer's mum

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top