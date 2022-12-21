Jail for maid who took elderly employer’s ATM card and withdrew $6,300 in total

SINGAPORE – A maid repeatedly took her elderly employer’s automated teller machine (ATM) card and used it to make withdrawals totalling $6,300.

When caught, Lisa Apriyanti told investigators that she remitted a portion of the money to her family in Indonesia and used the balance to settle her own expenses.

The 25-year-old, who has made no restitution, pleaded guilty to two theft charges and was sentenced to six weeks’ jail on Wednesday.

State Prosecuting Officer Augustine Arlando said Lisa started working for the 83-year-old employer on Dec 21, 2021, and was paid $700 a month.

Her duties included taking care of the woman and performing household chores in a Hougang flat.

On six occasions between Sept 11 and Oct 7 in 2022, Lisa entered her employer’s bedroom to steal the ATM card from a purse. She withdrew a total of $6,300 from several ATMs.

The victim’s 53-year-old daughter checked her mother’s bank account on Oct 10 and discovered multiple unauthorised withdrawals.

A police report was lodged and Lisa was arrested on Nov 28.