Maid jailed a week for hitting retiree with shower head

SINGAPORE - Angry and frustrated with a retiree while helping her take a shower, an Indonesian maid assaulted the 69-year-old woman, causing bruises.

Mudrikah, 26, who goes by one name, was jailed for a week on Wednesday (Jan 23) after pleading guilty to one count of assault.

She was with Ms Ng Chat Heng in a bathroom of an Ang Mo Kio flat at around 8am on April 4 last year when the older woman tried to use a shower head to clean herself.

The court heard that Ms Ng, who had weak hands at the time, also tried to move around by herself.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Amanda Sum said: "The accused scolded the victim for this as she was afraid that the victim would fall down and hurt herself, which would get the accused scolded by the victim's niece.

"Out of anger and frustration, the accused took the shower head from the victim and used the shower head to hit the victim on the left wrist."

After the shower, Mudrikah accompanied the retiree back to her bedroom to rest.

Ms Ng's niece went to the flat at around noon three days later and noticed some bruises as well as a small cut on her aunt's left wrist.

Ms Ng was then taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the court heard.

Hospital staff lodged a police report later that day, stating that the retiree had been hit by her maid.

A medical report dated May 7 last year stated that Ms Ng was found to have extensive bruising over her left arm and wrist.

DPP Sum urged District Judge Kenneth Yap to sentence Mudrikah to a stint behind bars, stressing that the maid had abused her position of trust.

The DPP also said that Ms Ng was a vulnerable victim.

For assaulting the retiree, Mudrikah could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.