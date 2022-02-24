Maid hit Singapore employer's head with laptop till it broke as she robbed her

SINGAPORE - While robbing her employer of more than $37,000 in cash and valuables, a foreign domestic worker hit her head with a laptop until the device broke.

She also threatened to kill the victim with a kitchen knife.

While her employer, 61, was bleeding from multiple lacerations on her hands and head, the maid fled with her loot and bought a plane ticket to return home to Myanmar.

On Thursday (Feb 24), Myanmar national Thet Thet Myint, 36, was convicted of one count of voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery.

Another charge of cheating by personation will be taken into consideration for her sentencing.

The employer cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

The court heard that at around 10.30am on Jan 17, 2020, the employer was asleep in her bedroom when she felt something sharp on her neck.

She awoke to find her maid on the bed holding a kitchen knife, threatening to kill her unless she handed over her valuables.

As a struggle ensued between them, the victim's hands were cut by the knife. Thet Thet Myint then used a laptop to hit the victim who tried to protect herself by covering her head with her hands.

"The victim pleaded with the accused not to harm her and told her that the key to her valuables was in a sling bag," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Jane Lim.

Thet Thet Myint then took her employer's diamond ring and removed her necklace with a pair of scissors. The valuables and cash she took amounted to more than $37,000.

"When the accused asked how to get to the airport, her employer told her to take the MRT," said DPP Lim.

After tying the victim up with pieces of cloth, the maid left and went to the City Hall area to buy a plane ticket to Myanmar.

She then used her employer's credit card to pay for a taxi ride to Changi Airport but was arrested before she could board her flight.