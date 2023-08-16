Maid dead of smoke inhalation after senior citizen with bipolar disorder started fire

SINGAPORE - An elderly man with a history of bipolar disorder set his mattress ablaze after claiming to see bedbugs, and the fire spread, causing a neighbour’s domestic helper to die of smoke inhalation.

On Wednesday, Chia Gek Yong, 73, whose mental condition was in relapse at the time of the incident, admitted that he had caused Ms Koimatun Achmad Ali’s death by performing a rash act.

The 48-year-old woman was the only one at home at the time as her employers were overseas.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Arvindren said that Chia’s symptoms included increased energy levels and hallucination.

Following his conviction on Wednesday, the court called for a report to assess his suitability for a mandatory treatment order.

Offenders given such an order have to undergo treatment to address their conditions in lieu of time behind bars.

Chia was in his flat on the 10th storey of Block 39 Telok Blangah Rise when he woke up on his bed in the living room at around 4am on Jan 29, 2022.

Thinking he saw bed bugs, he retrieved multiple cans of insecticide and sprayed his bed.

Chia then used lighters to set his mattress on fire after believing that the bed bugs were still alive.

When the fire spread, he tried but failed to extinguish it with several bottles of water.

After that, he exited the flat, leaving behind its four other occupants who were asleep. Their identities were not disclosed in court documents.

They were jolted awake by the smoke and also left the flat, said the DPP, adding: “The police received multiple calls reporting the fire as (it) spread. One of the four occupants went to a nearby coffee shop to take an extinguisher.

“He went back to the unit to try putting out the fire, but as the fire was starting to engulf the entire 10th floor unit, he was unsuccessful.”