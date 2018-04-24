Maid charged with stealing $50k in goods from family

Hours before she was to take a flight home, an Indonesian maid allegedly packed away more than $50,000 worth of valuables from her employer's Chancery Lane house in October 2016.

The family of Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong, 71, the former chief executive of property giant CapitaLand Group, missed their belongings and he made a police report two days later on Oct 30, 2016.

Yesterday, Parti Liyani, 44, who had worked for the Liew family for eight years, faced four theft charges in a district court.

One involves valuables worth $46,856, including a $25,000 Gerald Genta watch, two iPhones and a Gucci wallet. These belonged to Mr Liew's son, former private banker Karl Liew Kai Lung.

Another charge accuses her of stealing a $1,000 Prada bag and a $500 pair of Gucci sunglasses from Madam Heather Lim Mei Ern, the wife of Mr Karl Liew.

The third charge involves Mr Liew Mun Leong's daughter Cheng May, who had $1,100 in valuables, including jewellery, taken from her.

In the final charge, Parti allegedly stole two Longchamp bags and a DVD player, worth $1,400 in total, from Mr Liew Mun Leong.

On the first day of Parti's trial yesterday, Assistant Superintendent Tang Ru Long, the investigation officer, told District Judge Olivia Low that the theft was allegedly committed at around 1pm on Oct 28, 2016.

She was arrested in Singapore on Dec 2, 2016.

Parti, who is out on $10,000 bail, is staying at a shelter run by migrant workers group Humanitarian Organisation for Migrant Economics (Home). Mr Anil Balchandani, whom Home approached to represent her pro bono, is her lawyer.

If convicted, she faces up to seven years in jail and a fine on each charge.

The trial resumes today.