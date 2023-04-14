Maid accused of stealing from ex-CAG chairman’s family said allegations affected her reputation

SINGAPORE - In a statement on Friday issued via the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home), Ms Parti Liyani, who had been accused of theft, said the allegations against her had affected her reputation.

The 49-year-old Indonesian had worked as a maid for the family of Changi Airport Group’s former chairman Liew Mun Leong before she was accused of committing the offence.

Ms Parti was later convicted of stealing more than $30,000 worth of items from the Liews, and in 2019, was sentenced to two years and two months’ jail.

She was acquitted in 2020 after the High Court overturned her conviction on appeal.

Mr Liew’s son, Karl Liew, 45, was sentenced to two weeks’ jail on Friday after admitting that he had lied to a judge during Ms Parti’s trial.

In her statement on Friday, Ms Parti said she was worried that her ageing mother would have read the reports on her, as her case had been covered by Indonesian media.

She added that several of her friends in Singapore had lost trust in her before her acquittal.

Ms Parti said she was unable to work in Singapore while the charges hung over her head, and she had to remain in the country while her case was pending.

She said she was grateful to those in Singapore who had donated over $28,000 through Home’s fund-raising campaign to assist her.

But she added that it was still less than what she would have earned if she had been working here.

Ms Parti also had some harsh words for the Liews.

She said: “Since the day Liew Mun Leong filed a report to the police to the... hearing at the State Courts..., never once (did) Karl (show) any seriousness in giving honest evidence.

“There had been no sign of remorse nor any apology from himself and his family after my acquittal. It took facing legal charges that finally made him admit (his) guilt.”