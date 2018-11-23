Magician admits to PIC claims scam involving more than $1.1 million

SINGAPORE - A magician who conjured up a ruse to fraudulently claim cash payouts and bonuses under a government productivity scheme pleaded guilty on Friday (Nov 23) after a five-day trial.

S. Chandran, 37, helped 49 applicants submit fake claims to the Productivity and Innovation Credit (PIC) scheme between 2013 and 2014, seeking cash payouts totalling more than $1.1 million. Out of this, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, which runs the scheme, disbursed $876,684.

On Friday, Chandran, an IT instructor turned magician, pleaded guilty to 18 charges under the Income Tax Act. Forty other similar charges will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

The PIC scheme was introduced to encourage productivity. It offers tax deductions or cash payouts to companies that have made genuine investments to enhance productivity and innovation, such as by investing in areas such as staff training, information technology or automation equipment.

As part of the conditions, businesses must employ at least three local employees before they are eligible for the PIC cash payouts.

Chandran, who is also the sole proprietor of a firm called Paradize Consultancy, had helped applicants obtain PIC cash payouts and bonuses even though they did not meet the qualifying conditions. In exchange, he would receive half of the amounts received.

Related Story 14 people charged with making false Productivity and Innovation Credit claims

He is now out on bail of $200,000 and will be back in court on Jan 11.

For each charge, Chandran can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $50,000.

He can also be ordered to pay a penalty that is four times the amount of cash payouts and bonuses disbursed.

