Malaysian fugitive Jho Low’s sister issued writ of summons, 1MDB seeks US$3.5m from siblings

SINGAPORE – A writ of summons has been served against Ms Low May Lin, the sister of Malaysian fugitive Jho Low, who is linked to the theft of US$4.5 billion (S$6.17 billion) from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Malaysia’s former sovereign fund.

The notice was filed in The Straits Times on Wednesday and addressed to Ms Low, whose last known address is believed to be at Dublin Road in Singapore.

According to Malaysian news agency Bernama, lawyers representing 1MDB said that attempts to deliver the writ of summons to Ms Low’s address had failed.

In the writ, Ms Low, 46, and her businessman brother, 41, are named as defendants, together with their mother Goh Gaik Ewe, father Low Hock Peng and brother Low Taek Szen. Mr Tan Kim Loong, an alleged business associate of Jho Low, is also listed.

1MDB and four of its subsidiaries are the plaintiffs. Represented by Skrine, a law firm based in Malaysia, they are seeking US$3.5 million from Ms Low and Jho Low. They claim the money came from secret profits received in fraud of 1MDB.

They are also seeking to trace the flow of the funds and to claim any assets that the funds may have been channelled into.

Under Malaysia law, Ms Low has 14 days to enter an appearance to defend the suit against her in the High Court of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, or a default judgment can be awarded to 1MDB, which may allow it to recover the sums it seeks from her.

The 1MDB scandal involved the loss of US$4.5 billion which was diverted to offshore bank accounts and shell companies, many linked to Jho Low.

Jho Low himself is accused of stealing US$1.42 billion from three bond transactions that Goldman Sachs Group arranged for the Malaysian wealth fund in 2012 and 2013.

The bonds were intended to be sold to raise funds for 1MDB. When 1MDB was first set up by former prime minister Najib Razak, it invested in petroleum assets and bought power plants in several countries to promote the economic development of Malaysia.

However, Jho Low allegedly used the siphoned funds to buy luxury assets including a private jet, a superyacht, hotels, jewellery. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Najib, 69, is serving 12 years’ jail for corruption tied to SRC International Bhd, a former unit of 1MDB, after Malaysia’s apex Federal Court on Aug 23 upheld his conviction by the High Court and the Appeals Court.

The writ notice in ST did not state Ms Low’s role in the 1MDB scandal.