M. Ravi’s death: Friend accused of taking drugs with ex-lawyer charged with meth consumption

Shawn Loo Zhi Jian (right) allegedly arranged a gathering with Mr M. Ravi to consume methamphetamine at an Upper Boon Keng Road flat on Dec 24 between 1am to 5am.

SINGAPORE – The man who allegedly took drugs with former lawyer Ravi Madasamy, better known as M. Ravi, was handed a fresh drug-related charge on Jan 2.

Shawn Loo Zhi Jian, 40, is now accused of consuming methamphetamine on or before Dec 24, 2025.

Loo is represented by lawyer Ashvin Hariharan and his case has been adjourned to Jan 28.

He was first charged on Dec 26, 2025, with arranging a gathering where controlled drugs were consumed.

Loo allegedly arranged a gathering with Mr Ravi to consume methamphetamine at an Upper Boon Keng Road flat on Dec 24 between 1am and 5am.

Mr Ravi was 56 when he died on Dec 24.

The police previously said he had consumed drugs with a friend before he was found unconscious at the flat that day. Paramedics had responded to a call at around 5.40am.

Present with him was the friend who said he had been taking drugs with Mr Ravi several hours earlier.

He told the authorities that Mr Ravi had reacted to the drugs, prompting the friend to call for help and administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Mr Ravi.

The man was arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), and Mr Ravi was taken to hospital, where he later died.

A joint statement by the police and CNB on Dec 26 said CNB officers had seized some drug-related items from the flat.

The man’s urine had tested positive for a controlled drug in an instant urine test, and his urine samples would be sent to the Health Sciences Authority for testing.

Both men had known each other since 2023 and met through a social networking app.

The joint statement added: “The 40-year-old man stated that they had met at the man’s flat on Dec 24 to consume drugs which allegedly came from both of them, and engage in other activities.”

Anyone convicted of arranging a gathering to consume controlled drugs can be jailed for up to 20 years and given 10 strokes of the cane.

For drug consumption, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $20,000, or both.