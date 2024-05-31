M. Ravi disbarred for false claims against then President Halimah, rude behaviour to judge

SINGAPORE – Suspended lawyer M. Ravi, who has a long history of disciplinary proceedings for various incidents of improper conduct, has been struck off the rolls by the Court of Three Judges over two separate matters.

The first matter was making “false and unwarranted attacks” on both his Facebook pages in August 2020 against then President Halimah Yacob, as well as then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and former PM Goh Chok Tong.

Mr Ravi had falsely alleged that the appointments of Mr Lee and Mr Goh as prime ministers were unconstitutional due to “racial considerations”, and falsely accused Madam Halimah of acting unconstitutionally in respect of the appointments.

The second matter arose of out of Mr Ravi’s disruptive behaviour in November 2021 when he was in court to represent a former SBS Transit bus driver who had sued the transport operator.

Mr Ravi had continually interrupted High Court judge Audrey Lim and accused her of being biased. He also falsely claimed to the judge that his client wanted to discontinue the suit.

Despite being discharged by the client later that day, Mr Ravi got a paralegal from his firm to write to the court, indicating that the client wanted him to continue to act for him in the suit.

The Law Society of Singapore had brought disciplinary charges against Mr Ravi over the two matters, and two disciplinary tribunals were appointed, one to investigate each case.

Both tribunals found the cases serious enough for Mr Ravi to face disciplinary sanction by the court, which has the power to suspend lawyers or strike them off the rolls.

The court, comprising Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Justice Tay Yong Kwang and Justice Steven Chong, heard arguments on May 9, 2024.

The Law Society was represented by Mr William Ong, while Mr Ravi was represented by Mr Eugene Thuraisingam.

In a judgment issued on May 31, the court said the seriousness of Mr Ravi’s misconduct in relation to the two matters warranted a striking-off.

Mr Ravi’s false and misleading allegations against the President and two PMs were “gravely irresponsible, wholly improper, and completely unacceptable”, said the court.

“The respondent’s conduct of making the statements was very serious because it involved the publishing of false statements about key public offices. The false and unwarranted attack on the President, as well as PM Lee and PM Goh, went towards undermining these offices.”