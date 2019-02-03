Taiwanese actor Tuo Chung-hua arrested for allegedly molesting stewardess on flight to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese actor Tuo Chung-hua, who has appeared in films such as Lust, Caution, was arrested after allegedly molesting a flight stewardess on a flight to Singapore.

According to Taiwanese entertainment publication Apple Daily News, the 56-year-old, whose name is also listed as To Tsung-hua, was on a China Airlines flight to Singapore on Friday (Feb 1) when he began behaving in a drunken and disorderly manner.

When a male passenger confronted him, he reportedly hurled vulgarities at him.

Afterwards, when he asked a flight attendant to bring him more alcohol, he allegedly touched her buttocks.

Apple Daily reported that the attendant later broke down and cried.

Mr Tuo's agent told the publication that the actor had wanted to celebrate Chinese New Year, and had spoken in a loud voice, as he was "excited". The agent added that Mr Tuo had not molested the stewardess.

Mr Tuo later recorded a clip of himself apologising and uploaded it online.

In the 50-second video, he acknowledged that he "may have done some things that affected other people" while on the flight, and explained that he had simply been very happy, as Chinese New Year was approaching.

He said in Mandarin: "I may have had a little too much to drink. This really was unacceptable, I hope it won't affect everybody's mood for the new year.

"I hereby apologise to those I have affected, I did not have any ill intention of harassing you all, I hope she can forgive me."

Apple Daily later reported that China Airlines confirmed a passenger was drunk on the flight, and that the captain had reported the situation to the authorities in Singapore for security reasons.

The police told The Straits Times on Sunday that they were alerted to a case of outrage of modesty at 6.57pm on Friday which took place on board a flight bound for Singapore.

They arrested a 56-year-old man in relation to the case when the plane landed.

The police are investigating the incident.

Aside from Lust, Caution, Mr Tuo also appeared in movies such as Yes, Sir! and Report To The Squad Leader.

In 2005, he also won the Golden Bell Award for his role in the film Love's Lone Flower.