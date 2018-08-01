Lucky the parrot bludgeoned to death, tossed down rubbish chute; owner's stepmum jailed

SINGAPORE - Lucky the parrot was anything but after it pecked the face of her owner's stepmother.

Tran Thi Thuy Hang opened the pet bird's cage and bludgeoned it to death with a bamboo pole before tossing it down a rubbish chute.

The 38-year-old Vietnamese manicurist was sentenced to four weeks' jail on Wednesday (Aug 1) after pleading guilty last month to ill-treating Lucky.

Ms Yu Mei Ling, 26, was carrying Lucky on her shoulder in the living room of her Sengkang flat when Tran returned home from work on Oct 27 last year.

As the Singapore permanent resident walked past, the parrot flew towards her and bit her right cheek.

Tran then ran into her room and complained to her husband Mr Yu Ching Meng, 60.

"In anger, (Tran) demanded that the parrot be removed from the house immediately, failing which she would kill the parrot," Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority prosecutor Yap Teck Chuan told the court.

The next day, after Mr Yu and his daughter left the flat at around 8am, Tran took a bamboo laundry pole, opened the parrot's cage and hit it several times until it died.

After Mr Yu returned home from his breakfast, Tran showed her husband the bird carcass and told him what she had done, then dumped the bird carcass and its cage down the central rubbish chute outside their flat.

In his sentencing, District Judge Adam Nakhoda said that Tran's actions were cruel, calculated and deliberate.

For animal cruelty, Tran could have been jailed for up to 18 months and fined up to $15,000.