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Lucky Plaza assault: Man charged with causing hurt to woman, and mischief

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Videos of the altercation had been making the rounds on social media since February.

Videos of the altercation have been making the rounds on social media since February.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ONE-SYMPATHY8712/REDDIT

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Claudia Tan

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  • Andrew Suresh Markandan was charged on April 22 for allegedly assaulting a woman, Ms Alibutdan Vilma Litgio, at Lucky Plaza on Feb 8.
  • Suresh received a conditional warning for a prior assault. He later allegedly breached this warning by committing additional offences on Feb 8.
  • He faces four charges: two for causing hurt and two for mischief.

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SINGAPORE – A man who was allegedly involved in an assault on a woman at Lucky Plaza was charged in court on April 22.

Andrew Suresh Markandan, 47, was handed two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to Ms Alibutdan Vilma Litgio on Feb 8 and another two counts of mischief against the woman.

He purportedly hit the back of her neck and kicked her at about 5pm that day.

He also allegedly bent her ATM card, tore her bag strap, and threw her phone, causing it to be dented.

Their alleged altercation was caught on video, which made its rounds on social media.

Suresh also allegedly assaulted her on March 30, 2025 at Hotel 81 Bugis in Middle Road.

Charge sheets stated that he was said to have slapped and punched her on the cheek.

In a statement on April 21, the police said Suresh was issued a 12-month conditional warning for the incident at the hotel.

However, he breached the conditional warning by allegedly committing additional offences against the woman at Lucky Plaza on Feb 8.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined $5,000, or both.

A mischief conviction carries a penalty of up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Suresh’s case will be mentioned again in court on May 20.

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Claudia Tan is a journalist at The Straits Times covering the crime and court desk.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.