Lorry driver jailed over elderly man's death

A lorry driver failed to keep a proper lookout and ran over an elderly pedestrian who died after suffering severe brain injuries and fractures.

Mr Yeo Kim Yiam, 80, was crossing Manila Street near Bugis Plus shopping mall when delivery driver Koh Kian Chuan's vehicle hit him. Mr Yeo later died in hospital.

Koh, 61, pleaded guilty yesterday to causing Mr Yeo's death by negligent driving and was sentenced to four weeks' jail.

He was also disqualified from driving for five years.

The court heard that Koh was driving a lorry along Victoria Street at about 10.30am on Nov 18 last year before he turned left into Manila Street. There was moderate traffic flow, visibility was clear and the road surface dry.

Koh did not slow down when making the turn.

Even though his field of view was unobstructed, his vehicle knocked down and ran over Mr Yeo before coming to a halt.

Footage from a camera at Bugis Plus that captured the accident was shown in court.

An ambulance took Mr Yeo to Singapore General Hospital, where he was operated on to no avail, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Mansoor Amir. He was later certified to have died of a head injury.

Koh, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency.

He could have been jailed for up to two years and fined or caned for causing death by a negligent act.

Cara Wong