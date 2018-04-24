Lorry driver charged over accident that killed 3 pedestrians near Yio Chu Kang MRT station

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old lorry driver was charged on Tuesday (April 24) with causing the deaths of three pedestrians - including a father-and-daughter pair - by allegedly driving his vehicle in a dangerous manner near Yio Chu Kang MRT station.

Singaporean Xu Kai Xiang is said to have failed to maintain proper control of his lorry while he was driving in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 towards Marymount Road at around 9.30am on Monday.

According to court documents, the vehicle mounted a kerb and hit some railings before ploughing into pedestrians.

The lorry is said to have continued surging forward after this and hit a stationary SBS bus at the entrance of Yio Chu Kang bus interchange. The lorry then veered to the right and hit a bollard before coming to a stop.

Mr Chua Cheng Thong, 86, his daughter Gina Chua Aye Wah, 59, and a family friend, Mr Yap Soon Huat, 63, were killed in the tragedy.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said its officers had to use rescue lifting airbags to extricate two of the victims from under the lorry. Paramedics pronounced all three dead at the scene.

The Straits Times earlier reported that Xu suffered injuries and was conscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

He was later charged in hospital on Tuesday and was offered bail of $15,000. Xu's case has been adjourned till April 30.

This accident was the third fatal crash reported on Singapore roads in the past week.

Last Thursday evening, National University of Singapore undergraduate Kathy Ong, 19, was killed after the taxi she was travelling in with three friends was involved in a collision with a car at the junction of Clementi Road and Commonwealth Avenue West.

Then, early on Sunday, a 23-year-old woman died from her injuries after the Mercedes-Benz she was in collided with an SMRT bus at a Bukit Timah traffic junction.

If convicted of causing death due to dangerous driving, Xu can be jailed for up to five years.