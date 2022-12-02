Longer suspensions for 2 doctors who tried to exploit patient for sex

SINGAPORE - Two doctors who colluded to exploit a patient, with one introducing his patient to the other so that the latter could have sex with the woman, had their suspension periods increased on Friday.

Colorectal surgeon Julian Ong, who sent contact details of his patient to psychiatrist Chan Herng Nieng and told him, “Feel free to play your game”, was ordered to be suspended for two years.

Dr Chan, who contacted Dr Ong’s patient, a property agent, on the pretext of a potential property deal but ultimately did not meet her, was ordered to be suspended for 1½ years.

The increased sentences were handed down by the Court of Three Judges after an appeal by the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) against the original suspension periods.

A disciplinary tribunal had earlier found the two doctors guilty of professional misconduct and imposed an eight-month suspension on Dr Ong and a five-month suspension on Dr Chan.

The complaint against the two doctors was made to the SMC by Dr Chan’s former lover, Ms Serene Tiong, in 2018 after she discovered sordid messages in which the two men boasted about their sexual conquests.

The WhatsApp message exchanges documented conversations where the two doctors discussed the possibility of group sex and their history of having affairs with married women, among other things.