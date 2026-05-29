Online influencer fined $3,500 after advertising vapes for sale on personal Telegram account

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Eunice Joy Ng pleaded guilty to having sold two vapes after advertising the banned devices on Telegram.

SINGAPORE – An online personality has been fined $3,500 after admitting to advertising vapes for sale in 2025.

On May 29, Eunice Joy Ng, 26, pleaded guilty to selling two vapes after advertising the banned devices on Telegram, despite tightened laws surrounding vapes that were introduced in September 2025.

Some of the measures, particularly regarding substance-laced vapes, include listing etomidate as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and increasing penalties for vape users and sellers.

Court documents show that some time around November 2025, Ng decided to buy vapes to resell them for profit. She then bought five vapes from an unnamed seller on Telegram at $13 each, advertised the devices on her own Telegram account, and successfully sold two devices for $15 each.

She continue to advertise the sale of the vapes until December 2025, when officers from the Health Sciences Authority decided to investigate her.

For advertising vapes for sale, an offender can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Since May 1, vape users are liable for fines of up to $10,000, while sellers can be fined up to $200,000 and jailed up to six years under the new Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act.