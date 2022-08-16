Links with region's police mean offenders will 'likely be caught'

The ties between police forces around the region are good and they work well with one another when assistance is required.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said this yesterday in a Facebook post where he commented on the case of the couple allegedly involved in a luxury goods scam involving undelivered items worth $32 million.

Pi Jiapeng, 26, and Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa, 27, had fled Singapore on July 4, but were arrested in Malaysia and taken back here last Thursday. They have since been charged.

In the Facebook post, Mr Shanmugam said the matter will now be dealt with by the courts.

"I've often said before: one, if you've committed an offence, you are likely to be caught; two, when you are arrested, if you are guilty, then the facts are likely to be found and presented, and you are likely to be found guilty; and three, you are then likely to serve the sentence," he said.

"Our police have very good linkages with regional police forces. They use their leads, and work closely with their regional counterparts."

Pi and Pansuk met on a dating application in 2019 and tied the knot in 2020. They started Tradenation and Tradeluxury in April last year, dealing in luxury watches and bags by taking advance payments for the items.

Trouble began to surface in June this year as customers started noticing delays in getting their goods. They confronted the couple, and more than 180 police reports were made against them.

Pi was arrested on June 27 and his passport was impounded before he was released on bail the next day. Pansuk was not arrested but was assisting in police investigations, and she surrendered her passport on June 30.

On July 4, the couple fled Singapore by hiding in the container compartment of a Malaysia-registered lorry.

A 40-year-old Malaysian lorry driver who allegedly sneaked them across the border via Tuas Checkpoint and a 38-year-old Malaysian who allegedly conspired with the driver have also been charged.

Following the couple's escape, the police said on July 19 that warrants of arrest and Interpol red notices had been issued against them.

Last Wednesday, the Royal Thai Police tipped off the Singapore Police Force (SPF) with information that the couple may be staying in a hotel in Johor Bahru.

The SPF sought the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police, which nabbed the couple as they were checking in to a budget hotel in Skudai, Johor. The couple were then taken back to Singapore.

They were charged last Friday, and each of them faces two cheating charges and another charge of leaving Singapore illegally.

Pi said in court that they were wrong to leave Singapore illegally, and claimed that they were under a lot of pressure and had death threats directed at them.

The court ordered that the duo be remanded for a week.

Their cases are expected to be heard again this Friday.

Pi and Pansuk both face up to 10 years' jail and a fine for each count of cheating. For fleeing the country illegally, they may be jailed for up to six months and fined.