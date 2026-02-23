Lim Tean’s sentence for practising as a lawyer without valid certificate upped to 3 months, 1 week

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The High Court on Feb 23 enhanced the sentence handed down to lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean for practising law over a two-month period in 2021 without a valid certificate.

Lim, 61, was originally given six weeks’ jail and a fine of $1,000 by a district judge in February 2025 after he was found guilty of three charges under the Legal Profession Act.

He appealed to the High Court against his conviction and sentence, while the prosecution appealed for a higher sentence.

On Feb 23, Justice Kannan Ramesh enhanced Lim’s jail term to three months and a week.

Lim, who was represented by Mr Patrick Fernandez and Mr Mohamed Arshad for the appeal, was granted a deferment of the sentence.

Mr Arshad said his client was considering bringing the case further to the Court of Appeal, and that Lim has to prepare a mitigation plea for a client in a pending criminal case.

Justice Ramesh ordered Lim to surrender at the State Courts on April 24.

Lim is also the founder of opposition party Peoples Voice (PV) and a co-founder of the People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR), an alliance which includes PV.

He still has pending charges for other offences including harassment and criminal breach of trust.

Under the Constitution, a person who is jailed for at least one year or fined a minimum of $10,000 is disqualified from running for election or holding a parliamentary seat for five years.

Over a period of more than two months, from April 1 2021 to June 9, 2021, Lim attended a multitude of court hearings and submitted many documents to court, while not having a valid practising certificate in force.

In Singapore, lawyers must apply for their practising certificate every practice year, which runs from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.

Lim failed to apply for his practising certificate for practice year 2021/2022 by March 31, 2021.

This was because he faced difficulties with obtaining his professional indemnity insurance, which was a prerequisite for applying for his practising certificate.

Lim only applied for his practising certificate on June 9, 2021, and was issued the certificate the next day.

He claimed trial to the charges, but chose to remain silent and declined to call any witnesses when called to defend himself during the trial.