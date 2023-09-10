Lifting fingerprints from animal antlers helped forensics experts catch killer

SINGAPORE - Furious that a prime-mover driver whom he had hitched a ride from did not want to drive him to another location, a man got into a quarrel with the people in the vehicle.

He grabbed a pair of replica animal antlers from the dashboard and stabbed a fellow passenger in the back.

In the struggle, the antlers swung towards the driver’s face, impaling his left eye, piercing his brain and killing him.

The 33-year-old attacker was charged in 2018 with the murder of Mr Sivakumar Perumal, 43.

On March 24, 2020, the assailant was jailed for a year and eight months after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of committing a rash act.

But proving he had used the antlers to kill his victim was challenging for police investigators.

The unusual item was believed to have been used here for the first time as a weapon.

Ms Gladys Lim, who was then with the Singapore Police Force as the officer-in-charge of the Forensic Management Branch, and her team of forensic officers racked their brains on how to recover fingerprints from the antlers.

The Y-shaped object, which Ms Lim described as a pair of replica antlers, was about 40cm long and 50cm high. Its thickness was not revealed in court documents.

Ms Lim, 37, is now an officer-in-charge in the Major Crime Squad, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is part of the Forensics Centre of Expertise at the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX).

She said: “It was something we did not come across frequently in our course of work.

“We tried to brainstorm the possible ways to get (antlers) quickly, because we wanted to test (on a sample) before testing it on the real exhibit.”

They visited multiple shops which sold decorative items.

They bought a pair of antlers and experimented with different fingerprint enhancement methods, such as superglue fuming and fingerprint dusting. They finally found a way to recover the fingerprints.

The driver’s autopsy report revealed that the fatal injury was caused by a strong sharp-tipped object.

Faced with the overwhelming evidence, the attacker pleaded guilty and was convicted.