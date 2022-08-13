Life sentence for S'porean man who killed wife in Britain

NEWCASTLE (England) • A 51-year-old Singaporean was sentenced to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to smothering his wife to death with a pillow while they were on holiday in Britain.

Judge Paul Sloan told Fong Soong Hert yesterday he must serve 121/2 years in a British prison before parole is possible.

In his closing remarks, Judge Sloan said the tragic incident was "utterly and completely out of character" and that he had no doubt that Fong is "genuinely remorseful" for his actions.

Fong killed his 51-year-old wife, Madam Pek Ying Ling, on Dec 6 last year at the County Aparthotel in Newcastle.

His trial ended abruptly on Tuesday, the fifth day of the hearing, when he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty of murder.

At the start of Fong's sentencing yesterday, his son Aloysius read a statement on behalf of his brothers and family in which they pledged ongoing support for their father.

He paid tribute to their mother, Madam Pek, who had brought emotional and financial stability to the family and was a source of love and inspiration. "All of my family is heartbroken and miss her every day," Mr Fong told the court.

He said they believed if Fong had not had a serious fall in Scotland, causing him to suffer from severe pain and headaches, they would not be "in this situation".

Mr Fong described his parents as "inseparable", and said that they adored each other. The loss of their mother was a "family tragedy".

"Our dad will always be a part of our future," he said, stressing that "nothing will bring our mum back". He told the room they respected the decision of the court.

Fong had been on several medications to help manage the pain from the fall, as well as for anxiety, depression and to help him sleep.

On Dec 5, he collapsed and had to seek treatment at a hospital. The couple were despondent and talked about changing their travel plans, the court heard. Fong said he could not remember if it had led to a verbal argument, and said he realised only the next morning that his wife was dead.

Crown prosecutor Peter Makepeace told the judge there were aggravating factors which should lead to a lengthier time before any chance of parole.

The first was the mental and physical suffering of the victim before her death, he said.

The pathologist's report said Fong was likely to have knelt on his wife's shoulders to restrain her. He would have had to hold the pillow to her face for several minutes to render her unconscious and then kill her. She was awake and would have tried to struggle.

Mr Makepeace also said the offence was made more serious by it being an act of domestic violence.

In his mitigation, defence lawyer Toby Hebworth described Fong as "devastated, broken", having killed not just his wife but also his sons' mother. Mr Hebworth said Fong had no real recollection of what had occurred, and suggested he had intended only to make his wife stop talking and not cause her death.