Life behind bars: From civilian to Changi Prison inmate

SINGAPORE – Mere hours after being sentenced in court, a person can be dressed in prison garb – white T-shirt, slippers and blue shorts with no underwear.

This abrupt transition can be particularly distressing for first-time inmates, said Singapore Prison Service officers, who spoke to the media on Jan 15 about their experience with inmate admission.

But prison officers are prepared to deal with inmates who may feel anxious at the start of their incarceration.

Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Teo Seng Boon, who is in charge of inmate admission, external movement and inmate release at Changi Prison Complex (CPC), said first-timers are more challenging.

Said DSP Teo, 47: “ They may be a bit shocked to come into the prison system, emotionally unstable and start to cry – start to be angry, start to be uncooperative.

“That’s when we put to use the skills we have learnt, like restorative practice, for instance. That’s when we engage the inmates and try to counsel them, persuade them to follow rules and regulations.”

An inmate’s journey starts after he is taken from a courtroom into a holding area at the State Courts, where the media on Jan 15 was given a close look at the admissions process.

A simulation of an inmate being photographed before surrendering his belongings at the State Courts as part of the inmate admission process. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

In the basement, where the State Courts Lock-Up (SCLU) is situated, the inmate’s identity will be verified and he will be searched for contraband.

A simulation of an inmate being searched before surrendering his belongings at the State Courts as part of the inmate admission process. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Movement is restricted at the facility, which is monitored by CCTV cameras.

Technology is used to keep inmates safe and ensure that the admissions process at SCLU runs smoothly and efficiently, said Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP) Muhamad Asfadly Aspar, a team leader in Prison External Operations.

The inmate’s personal belongings are placed in a polymer bag and kept in a locker that can be opened only by him as prison officers do not handle the inmates’ personal items.

A simulation of an inmate scanning his fingerprint to seal his belongings in a locker at the State Courts as part of the inmate admission process. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

His medical history is reviewed and his biometric data and photos are taken for the record.

A simulation of an inmate after a strip search at the State Courts as part of the inmate admission process. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

The shackled inmate, now dressed in prison attire, is moved to a holding cell, where he is allowed to make one phone call to a registered number.

The inmate is allowed to make one phone call to a registered number after being moved to a holding cell. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

He then waits for a 16-seater prison bus called a “Black Maria” for the ride to CPC.

A simulation of an inmate being placed in a prison bus called a “Black Maria”. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Prison statistics show that in 2023 and 2024, roughly 4,500 individuals were convicted – 8 per cent of them women .

In those two years, the prison population here averaged about 10,700 inmates, which includes those in incare – that is, the in-prison rehabilitation phase – and Community Corrections.

ASP Asfadly, 46, said inmates who “have not come into the prison system... tend to sometimes show stress”.

He recalled a female inmate who was distressed after having to leave her children alone at home.

Added ASP Asfadly: “At our end, we just need to make sure (inmates are) not worried as... they can actually make a phone call to their nearest relatives or next-of-kin to ensure the kids are in place.”

Once inmates arrive at CPC, they are screened by a sniffer dog for contraband. They will be given a thorough body search by prison officers and put through a body scan machine.

Once inmates arrive at Changi Prison Complex, they are screened by a sniffer dog for contraband. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Inmates will also be given a thorough body search by prison officers and put through a body scan machine. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Previously, ST was shown images of body scans of determined inmates who had swallowed tobacco and lighters to smuggle them into prison.

Inmates are examined by a prison medical officer, who can access their medical records via the National Electronic Health Record system.

Inmates are examined by a prison medical officer, who can access their medical records via the National Electronic Health Record system. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

An inmate with pre-existing medical conditions may be referred to public healthcare institutions. Those with medical conditions requiring close monitoring may be housed in a medical ward with other inmates at the CPC’s medical centre.

A healthy inmate will be housed in a small cell for four inmates or a larger one, which can hold up to eight inmates. All cells have toilet facilities.

Life behind bars is sparse living, with each inmate given a straw mat and two blankets.

While most inmates live in harmony, sometimes fights occur in prisons, said DSP Teo, who would have to deal with unreasonable inmates.

“The toughest part of the job is when we have to physically restrain an inmate who is violent or who tries to harm himself,” he said.

“That’s when we have no choice but to intervene to prevent further injury to himself or to the staff.”