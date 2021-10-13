Licences of 8 nightlife, F&B outlets revoked after Covid-19 breaches

The licences of eight nightlife and food and beverage establishments have been revoked after they were found to have repeatedly breached safe management measures, the police said yesterday.

All eight establishments were also ordered to close for between 10 and 30 days, and may be liable for prosecution as well as composition notices for the breaches.

The breaches include providing hostessing services, failing to ensure that group sizes did not exceed the prevailing limit on social gatherings, and providing dice games and cards within the permitted premises.

These were discovered during enforcement checks conducted by government agencies, said the police in a statement.

The establishments include Club One Min at Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall, Club Mao at the Oriental Plaza and HooHa Cafe at Viva Vista Shopping Mall.

Individuals and operators found guilty of not complying with safe management measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 can be jailed for up to six months, face a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Members of the public and businesses are advised to take the measures seriously.

"The police have zero tolerance for irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of these measures and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," said the police in their statement.