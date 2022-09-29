Legal hotshot relocates to Singapore after 25 years in UK

SINGAPORE - London-based King's Counsel (KC) Ng Jern-Fei has relocated to Singapore after spending the past 25 years in the United Kingdom, a sign the Republic is attracting top legal talent to work from here.

Mr Ng, who was admitted to the Singapore Bar in September, is no stranger here. In the past, he has chaired the Singapore Academy of Law (SAL) Foreign Lawyers Chapter, which helped provide a support network to Singapore lawyers applying for English pupillage and developing careers at the English Bar.