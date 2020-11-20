Lee Suet Fern disagrees with suspension, says will was private and case has no basis

SINGAPORE - In a statement posted on Facebook by her husband Lee Hsien Yang on Friday (Nov 20), senior lawyer Lee Suet Fern said she disagreed with the court's decision to suspend her from practice for 15 months.

The Court of Three Judges had meted out the suspension after finding that Mrs Lee was guilty of misconduct unbefitting an advocate and solicitor for her role in the handling of the last will of her father-in-law Lee Kuan Yew in December 2013.

Mrs Lee said in the statement: "There was no basis for this case to have even been initiated.

"This was a private will. Lee Kuan Yew knew what he wanted. He got what he wanted. The Court of Three did not find that he was of unsound mind or that he was not in control.

"He made the decision to revert to his landmark 2011 will following discussions with his lawyer Kwa Kim Li before I was tasked to find a witness.

"Anyone can revoke their own will while they are alive. If this will was not what Lee Kuan Yew wanted, he could easily have made another, as he had done several times before," she said.

Mrs Lee added that no complaint had been lodged by Mr Lee Kuan Yew, any of his beneficiaries or Ms Kwa Kim Li, the lawyer who prepared his various wills.

Rather, the case arose from a complaint years later by the Attorney-General's Chambers, she said.

She noted that her brother-in-law, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, "made extensive submissions, but did not present himself as a witness and was not subject to cross-examination".

Mrs Lee emphasised that the court found there was no solicitor-client relationship between her and her father-in-law and that there was no dishonesty in her dealings with Mr Lee Kuan Yew.

There was also no finding that the will was procured by fraud or undue influence, and probate for Lee Kuan Yew's will had been granted by the courts in 2015, she added.

The suspension means that Mrs Lee, a lawyer of 37 years' standing, cannot practise as a lawyer in Singapore for 15 months.

Checks by The Straits Times show that she is registered in Hong Kong as a foreign lawyer.

It is immediately unclear if and how her suspension in Singapore will affect her registration.

Lawyers interviewed by The Straits Times said the suspension covers only her practising certificate in Singapore.

However, a lawyer, who did not want to be named, said there have been cases in which Singapore lawyers practising in other jurisdictions have kept the Law Society here informed about their legal trouble overseas.

According to the Hong Kong Legal Practitioner's Ordinance, a person must be in good standing in the foreign jurisdiction they come from to qualify to practise law in the territory.