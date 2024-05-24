Lee Hsien Yang ordered to pay $400k to Shanmugam, Vivian for defaming them over Ridout Road rentals

SINGAPORE - Mr Lee Hsien Yang has been ordered by the High Court to pay $200,000 each to Cabinet ministers K. Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan for defaming them in a public post on his Facebook page about their rental of state bungalows in Ridout Road.

Mr Shanmugam, who is Law and Home Affairs Minister, and Dr Balakrishnan, who is Foreign Minister, had filed separate defamation suits in the High Court against Mr Lee in August 2023.

Mr Lee is the younger son of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and brother of Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The legal action arose over the post on Mr Lee’s Facebook page made on July 23, which alleged that the ministers had acted corruptly by having the Singapore Land Authority give them preferential treatment.

In a written judgment on May 24, Justice Goh Yihan found that Mr Lee’s defamatory allegations against the two ministers were “of the gravest kind”, as they referred to their personal integrity, professional reputation, honour, and core attributes of their personalities.

The judge said Mr Shanmugam and Dr Balakrishnan are public leaders and persons of the highest integrity who have a high standing, while Mr Lee is well-known in Singapore.

Justice Goh added that there has been and continues to be substantial publication and republication of the defamatory allegations in Singapore.

The judge added that Mr Lee did not apologise or remove the post despite being given an opportunity to do so by the claimants.

Justice Goh also found that Mr Lee had acted with malice because he “knew that the offending words were false, that he published them recklessly, and/or without considering or caring whether they are true or not”.

The judge said malice in defamation means any ill-will, spite or some wrong or improper motive, and justifies the award of not only higher damages but also aggravated damages.

In assessing the quantum, Justice Goh considered the two separate defamation suits brought by former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Justice Goh awarded $150,000 in general damages and $50,000 in aggravated damages each to Mr Shanmugam and Dr Balakrishnan.

This is a developing story.