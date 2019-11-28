Lecturer allegedly took upskirt videos of female victim in classroom

SINGAPORE- A lecturer allegedly took upskirt videos of a woman at his then workplace earlier this year, a district court heard on Thursday (Nov 28).
The 39-year-old man faces one count of insulting a woman's modesty.
He is accused of using his mobile phone to capture upskirt videos of her in a classroom at around noon on March 6.
Court documents did not reveal if the woman was a student or a staff member at the time.
The Straits Times understands that the man, who cannot be named owning to a gag order to protect the alleged victim's identity, is no longer working at the post-secondary institution.
He was offered bail of $2,000 and will be back in court on Dec 26.
A conviction of insulting a woman's modesty can bring a jail term of up to a year and fines.