Lawyers should learn AI but must be aware of its ethical risks: Chief Justice Menon

SINGAPORE - To argue a case before the court in Singapore, a person – who was representing himself and did not engage a lawyer – made submissions.

The problem was, that individual used ChatGPT which made things up, and he was found out only after checks were made, said Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon on Monday.

He was addressing 160 new advocates and solicitors who were called to the Bar on Monday.

Chief Justice Menon reminded them that lawyers who use generative artificial intelligence (AI) must verify the accuracy of the information gathered from such tools.

Because while AI can serve as a supplement to their work, it must not be a substitute, as AI tools come with various ethical risks.

It was the first time the mass call event to admit new lawyers was held in a fully physical format since 2019, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2022, newly minted lawyers were present at the Supreme Court auditorium, while their families joined remotely.

Chief Justice Menon said generative AI will likely play a key part in the efforts of Singapore courts to enhance access to justice.

But he added that even though lawyers should acquaint themselves with the emerging digital tools that will become available for legal practice, these tools may also raise several ethical risks and concerns.

“Such tools are obviously not bound by values like honesty and integrity, and can therefore provide wholly incorrect answers,” he said.

He cited two New York lawyers who filed a brief that referred to several purported authorities that had been invented by ChatGPT.

The lawyers failed to verify the fictitious cases, and were fined and sanctioned.

Chief Justice Menon said one such case had already happened in Singapore.

He added: “There has been at least one case in which a self-represented person used ChatGPT to create submissions that included fabricated case law.

“This was only uncovered after counsel for the opposing party embarked on an ultimately fruitless search, and pointed out to the court that there were no such cases.”

Chief Justice Menon did not mention how this individual was dealt with.

He cited a recent survey of lawyers conducted by the Thomson Reuters Institute, which showed that 82 per cent of respondents felt generative AI could be used in legal work.