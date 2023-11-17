S’pore Idol ex-judge Ken Lim’s seven sex offence charges to be heard in separate trials

SINGAPORE – Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim, who faces seven charges of sex offences involving five women, is expected to undergo five different trials, each involving one alleged victim.

This development came about after District Judge Wong Peck rejected the prosecution’s application for all seven charges to be handled together in one trial.

The defence had objected to the application earlier, arguing that the alleged incidents happened over many years, and it would not be fair to their client to lump them together.

Delivering her decision on Friday, the judge said there would not be practical benefits for a joint trial.

She added that she was persuaded by the defence’s arguments, noting that the women did not know each other and that the alleged offences took place over vastly different time periods.

Lim, 59, is accused of sexual offences involving five alleged victims from 1998 to 2021.

He is accused of molesting a 25-year-old woman at the Hype Records office in Henderson Road on Nov 23, 2021. The prosecution said she was then talking to him during a work interview.

He allegedly insulted the modesty of four other women.

Between 1998 and 1999, he allegedly showed a pornographic video to a female artiste under his management who was between 19 and 21 years old then.

He allegedly told her she was sexually inexperienced and he could help her.

Lim allegedly made lewd remarks to another female artiste under his management between 1999 and 2002. She was then between 18 and 20 years old.

In one instance, he purportedly asked the woman if he could be her first sex partner. He is also accused of offering to be her sexual partner to “fulfil her sexual fantasies” on another occasion.

In July 2012, he allegedly asked a 26-year-old woman: “What if I have sex with you right now?”