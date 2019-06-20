Lawyer Jeffrey Ong who disappeared after $33 million went missing

SINGAPORE - The lawyer who vanished after more than $33 million parked at his firm went missing was brought to court on Thursday (June 20) to face 13 more charges.

Managing partner of law firm JLC Advisors Jeffrey Ong Su Aun, who is still in remand at the Central Police Division, was not offered bail after his court appearance.

The Straits Times had earlier reported that the cash, which was held in escrow by JLC Advisors for its client Allied Technologies, went missing last month. Soon after, the Singaporean lawyer became uncontactable.

Escrow is an essential service in capital markets that supports transactions such as mergers and acquisitions.

Ong, 41, was caught in Malaysia and brought back here on May 30.

He was charged with eight counts of forgery and one count of cheating earlier in June.

Ong is alleged to have deceived the firm CCJ Investments into believing that a company, Suite Development, had entered into a loan agreement with it.

He is said to have dishonestly induced CCJ Investments into disbursing a sum of $6 million.

Some $3.3 million was then allegedly used to refinance Suite Development's mortgage loan and about $2.7 million was said to have been deposited into JLC Advisors' client's account.

Related Story Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged with cheating

Related Story News of missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong Su Aun shocks family and employees

Court documents did not identify the client.

A search on Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) website showed Suite Development was registered as a real estate developer on Sept 16, 2010.

Nothing was found of CCJ Investments on the Acra portal.

Court documents did not reveal how or if CCJ Investments and Suite Development were linked to Allied Technologies.

The lawyer had allegedly signed documents as James Tan Kwang Yong, the director and sole shareholder of Suite Development, and Joel Tan Guang Qian, the company secretary of Suite Development, on Feb 18 and 19 this year.

In doing so, Ong is said to have dishonestly induced CCJ Investments to disburse the $6 million.

On June 13, another three clients of JLC Advisors had alerted the Commercial Affairs Department of unauthorised transactions of monies totalling $16 million that were held by the law firm.

Ong's case has been adjourned to July 11.

Offenders convicted of forgery for the purpose of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined for each charge.

Following the incident, the Law Society said it may consider introducing rules and guidelines for operating escrow accounts after it completes its probe into JLC Advisors.