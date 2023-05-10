Lawyer suspended 9 months for mishandling dispute that led to unnecessary costs for client

SINGAPORE - A lawyer was handed a nine-month suspension on Wednesday by the Court of Three Judges for his mishandling of a case that resulting in his client going through more litigation and incurring more costs than necessary.

Mr Andrew Hanam was found guilty of professional misconduct ranging from acting without his client’s instructions or consent, to failures to render legal advice, as well as failures to discuss alternative dispute resolution options.

He had represented P&P Engineering and Construction in a dispute with Kori Construction involving unpaid invoices arising from two subcontracts for the construction of Marina Bay MRT station.

Under Mr Hanam’s handling, the dispute – described by the court as “relatively straightforward” – spawned three separate lawsuits that went on for close to three years.

Numerous applications were filed in the course of the legal proceedings, and P&P ended up being ordered to pay costs to Kori.

The reasons for the various costs orders “speak to demonstrable failures on Mr Hanam’s part to properly evaluate and/or render legal advice to P&P”, said the court.

In its judgment on Wednesday, the court said: “While the missteps of Mr Hanam may appear to be no more than periodic episodes of innocent bungling to P&P’s detriment, they are nevertheless cumulative failures – that is, the grounds of misconduct – that were sustained and prolonged over a period of close to three years.”

In determining the suspension period, the court took into account aggravating factors including Mr Hanam’s lack of remorse and the harm caused to his client.

However, the court noted that he did not intentionally or wilfully mishandle the three suits with a view to harm his client.

The suspension will start in four weeks’ time.

The Law Society had brought misconduct charges against Mr Hanam following a complaint lodged by Mr Krishnamoorthy Pugazendhi, the sole director and shareholder of P&P, in March 2020.

Mr Pugazendhi had appointed Mr Hanam in November 2016 to represent his company to recover nearly $1.5 million that was owed by Kori in relation to two subcontracts, one for the provision of manpower and the other for the supply of steel fabrication works.

He told Mr Pugazendhi that P&P would start a court action for the November 2016 invoices first, and that the claim for the December 2016 invoices would be filed after they became due and payable. Thus, this led to two separate High Court suits.

The first suit was filed on Nov 25, 2016, for a claim of $376,344.93 under the manpower subcontract and $893,273.66 under the steel fabrication subcontract.

On the first day of trial in October 2017, a settlement agreement was reached on the manpower claim, but the trial continued in respect of the steel fabrication claim.