Lawyer Samuel Seow admits to offences including assault

Lawyer Samuel Seow Theng Beng prodded the forehead of one of his subordinates twice with his finger, causing her pain, in an incident that took place at his law firm in 2018. At the time, he was upset with her over work she had not completed.

Minutes later and still angry, he assaulted a second woman - a lawyer working at the firm - after she failed to inform him of the whereabouts of the company's associate director.

A district court heard that he slapped Ms Brenda Kong Shin Ying, who is also his niece, on both her cheeks and the top of her head.

Seow pleaded guilty in court yesterday to one count each of assaulting Ms Kong, 26, and using criminal force on Ms Rachel Kang Pei Shan, 21.

The court heard that the 47-year-old Singaporean owned companies including Samuel Seow Law Corporation and talent agency Beam Artistes.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Kumaresan Gohulabalan said Ms Kang worked as an artiste and events executive at Beam Artistes.

She was at the law firm's office in South Bridge Road on April 17, 2018, and was about to leave for a company event when Seow reprimanded her at 5.47pm.

He then prodded her forehead twice before pushing a file she was holding, causing her to stagger backwards.

Three minutes later, Seow asked aloud for the whereabouts of the firm's associate director. The court was told that Ms Kong heard what Seow had said, but did not respond.

He later spotted her and repeated his question. She replied that the associate director had a meeting from 4pm to 5pm that day, but did not know where he went to after that.

Seow then walked towards his niece and repeatedly asked her why she did not reply to his earlier queries.

DPP Kumaresan said: "The accused came close to Brenda's face and Brenda raised her arm across her chest to protect herself, fearing that the accused may get violent. In doing so, Brenda accidentally touched the accused's chest."

Incensed, Seow assaulted Ms Kong. A male colleague stepped in and separated the pair. Ms Kong managed to slip away soon after.

On May 12 that year, Ms Kang lodged a police report.

The case has been adjourned to a hearing to assess if Seow had adjustment disorder before, during or after he committed the offences.

The pre-trial conference will be held on Aug 13.